NBA playoffs: Lakers eliminate Warriors, advance to face Nuggets in Western Conference finals

The Los Angeles Lakers did something no other West team has been able to do of late: eliminate the Golden State Warriors. Behind 30 points from LeBron James and a standout performance from Austin Reaves that included a buzzer-beating heave before halftime, the Lakers beat the Warriors 122-101 in Game 6 on Friday. The Lakers won the Western Conference semifinals series 4-2 and advance to face the top-seeded Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals, beginning Tuesday.

The Warriors will enter the offseason with plenty of questions from player contracts, front-office personnel decisions and more. The championship core is aging, and after last season's title run, there may need to be significant overhaul to reach the pinnacle again.

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after his steal against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on May 12, 2023. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Recap of Lakers-Warriors Game 6