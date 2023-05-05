NBA playoffs: Klay Thompson, Warriors lighting up Lakers; live updates, how to watch, TV channel

1
Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr made pregame adjustments, inserting JaMychal Green into the starting lineup in place of Kevon Looney who reportedly was feeling ill. Looney is still seeing time off the bench in Game 2 on Thursday. Klay Thompson has been on fire for the Warriors against the Los Angeles Lakers, who are being led by LeBron James. Stephen Curry is making way for Thompson, playing a spacer point guard role.

After Anthony Davis took over in Game 1 to drop 30 points and grab 23 rebounds in leading Los Angeles to a 117-112 win and 1-0 series lead, his presence has not been felt in Game 2. Meanwhile, Draymond Green's "force" has been felt.

How to watch Lakers-Warriors

Who: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

What: Western Conference semifinals, Game 2 (Lakers lead, 1-0)

When: 9 p.m. ET Thursday

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco

TV: ESPN (Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters)

Follow Lakers-Warriors Game 2 live updates

Live Updates

Required reading

Ahead of Game 2: Draymond Green's force is needed in Lakers-Warriors series

Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill from San Francisco on Game 1: Anthony Davis steps up on both ends to help Lakers steal home-court advantage from Warriors

Series preview: LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry revive postseason rivalry in Lakers-Warriors matchup