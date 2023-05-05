NBA playoffs: Klay Thompson, Warriors lighting up Lakers; live updates, how to watch, TV channel
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr made pregame adjustments, inserting JaMychal Green into the starting lineup in place of Kevon Looney who reportedly was feeling ill. Looney is still seeing time off the bench in Game 2 on Thursday. Klay Thompson has been on fire for the Warriors against the Los Angeles Lakers, who are being led by LeBron James. Stephen Curry is making way for Thompson, playing a spacer point guard role.
After Anthony Davis took over in Game 1 to drop 30 points and grab 23 rebounds in leading Los Angeles to a 117-112 win and 1-0 series lead, his presence has not been felt in Game 2. Meanwhile, Draymond Green's "force" has been felt.
How to watch Lakers-Warriors
Who: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
What: Western Conference semifinals, Game 2 (Lakers lead, 1-0)
When: 9 p.m. ET Thursday
Where: Chase Center, San Francisco
TV: ESPN (Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters)
Follow Lakers-Warriors Game 2 live updates
