NBA Playoffs: Kawhi Leonard ruled out with right knee sprain for Clippers-Suns Game 3

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for Game 3 of the team's first round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns with a right knee sprain, the team announced Thursday.

The matchup of Leonard and Kevin Durant has been electric through two games, though Leonard has outscored the Suns forward so far. He put up 38 points to Durant's 27 in Game 1, and scored 31 to his 25 in Game 2.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles star tweaked his knee in Game 1. He is reportedly expected to be day-to-day with the injury ahead of Game 4.

The 31-year-old sustained a partial ACL tear in June 2021 during the Clippers' run to the Western Conference Finals. This injury is reportedly unrelated.

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is out for Game 3 of the Clippers-Suns series. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

