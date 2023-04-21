NBA playoffs: Joel Embiid receives flagrant 1 for kick, then James Harden ejected for low blow

Both of the Philadelphia 76ers' stars got into hot water in Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, but now the team is on the verge of a first-round NBA playoffs sweep.

Early in the first quarter, Sixers star Joel Embiid hit Nets center Nic Claxton with a kick from the ground after the big man pointedly took a step over the MVP favorite. The kick hit Claxton near the groin and sent him to the ground.

Embiid avoided an ejection, but was issued a flagrant 1 foul for his actions. Claxton received a technical foul for stepping over Embiid.

The tension continued later in the first quarter when Claxton knocked over Embiid with a shove to the back during a rebound. Embiid subsequently left for the locker room and was out of the game for a brief stretch, but returned midway through the second quarter.

James Harden joined the fun in the third quarter on a drive against the Nets' Royce O'Neale left the defender hunched over on the floor. Replay showed a low blow from Harden, which officials felt was grounds for a flagrant 2 foul and an automatic ejection.

Harden finished the game with 21 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists on 8-of-15 shooting.

Minutes later, the Nets saw their own ejection when Claxton was issued a second technical foul for taunting Embiid after a dunk.

The Sixers managed to pull out the victory with Harden out and Embiid playing through some pain, winning 102-97 to take a 3-0 lead over Brooklyn. Embiid might have had the biggest play of the game with a block on a would-be game-tying basket with 10 seconds left.

Embiid's kick and non-ejection came two days after the stomp heard 'round the world, in which Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was ejected from Game 2 against the Sacramento Kings for stomping on the chest of Kings big man Domantas Sabonis.

The stomp was preceded by Sabonis grabbing Green's leg while down on the floor. The NBA decided Green's repeat offender status warranted a one-game suspension, to be served in Game 3 on Thursday.

We can only wonder what Green was thinking while watching Embiid not get ejected for a similar offense, though we might find out soon knowing Green. The man obviously has some experience with low blows as well.