NBA playoffs: Jimmy Butler walks on NYC streets day after injuring ankle vs. Knicks; Julius Randle's status still uncertain

Jimmy Butler posted a video and still image of himself walking Monday, a day after he injured his right ankle against the New York Knicks.

It wasn't an official status update. But the implication was clear. The Miami Heat star feels well enough to move around on his ankle with Game 2 scheduled for Tuesday. Julius Randle's status for the Knicks, meanwhile, remains unclear.

Butler posted the image and video in an Instagram story. Here's the image Butler posted of himself walking down a New York street:

Instagram/JimmyButler

He also posted video of himself walking around what looked like a hotel lounge. He appeared to be moving gingerly but without a pronounced limp.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, meanwhile, declined to elaborate on Butler's status for Game 2. He told reporters Monday that Butler is receiving treatment "around the clock."

The latest from Coach Spo on Jimmy Butler’s ankle injury pic.twitter.com/Jyx6HukSPu — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 1, 2023

"Same as last night," Spoelstra said when asked about Butler's health. "He's doing treatment around the clock. Probably won't have any update until before the game."

Butler rolled his ankle in the final minutes of Sunday's 108-101 Heat win. He remained in the game, but was largely uninvolved in the offense after the injury.

The hero of Miami's stunning five-game upset of the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in Round 1 while averaging 37.6 points per game, Butler still led the Heat with 25 points Sunday despite his ineffectiveness down the stretch. His status for Game 2 and moving forward is critical for a Heat team already missing starting guard Tyler Herro, who broke his right hand in Game 1 against the Bucks.

Jimmy Butler's status for Game 2 remains uncertain. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson both questionable

The Knicks, meanwhile, listed their own injured All-Star Julius Randle as questionable on Monday. Randle missed Game 1 against Miami with a sprained left ankle sustained against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. The Knicks didn't practice or take the court Monday.

They also added point guard Jalen Brunson to the injury report, listing him as questionable with right ankle soreness.

Randle's absence was noticeable Sunday as New York blew a 12-point lead at home. The Knicks will enter Game 2 on Tuesday looking to avoid digging an 0-2 series hole with the series shifting to Miami for Games 3 and 4.