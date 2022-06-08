NBA Finals injury tracker: Which players are out? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NBA Finals are here, and the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are getting healthier.

Which players are dealing with injuries, and how long will they be out for?

Here’s a team-by-team guide to injuries for the teams that are still standing:

Boston Celtics

Robert Williams: Day-to-day (knee)

Williams played in Games 1 and 2 of the Finals after being listed as questionable due to a knee injury. He was again listed as questionable for Wednesday’s Game 3 before being ruled active, meaning every Celtic will be active.

Golden State Warriors

Gary Payton II: Day-to-day (elbow)

Otto Porter Jr.: Day-to-day (foot)

Andre Iguodala: Day-to-day (knee)

James Wiseman: Out (knee)

Payton played his first minutes of the series in Game 2, nearly a month after a Dillon Brooks’ Flagrant 2 foul left him with a fractured elbow. Porter, after missing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals due to foot soreness, played in the first two games against Boston and will be active for Game 3.

Iguodala did not play in Game 2 of the Finals due to right knee inflammation, but he is active for Game 3.

Wiseman was shut down for the season on March 25. The No. 2 pick of the 2020 NBA Draft did not play for Golden State at all this year after tearing his meniscus last April.