NBA Finals injury tracker: Which players are out? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NBA Finals are here, and the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are getting healthier.

Which players are dealing with injuries, and how long will they be out for?

Here’s a team-by-team guide to injuries for the teams that are still standing:

Boston Celtics

Robert Williams: Day-to-day (knee)

Williams played in Game 1 of the Finals after being listed as questionable due to a knee injury. He is again listed as questionable for Sunday’s Game 2 – and he’s the only Celtic with an injury designation.

Golden State Warriors

Gary Payton II: Day-to-day (elbow)

Otto Porter Jr.: Day-to-day (foot)

Andre Iguodala: Day-to-day (neck)

James Wiseman: Out (knee)

The Warriors got some reinforcements back to start the Finals in Payton, Porter and Iguodala.

Payton was active for Game 1 but did not log any minutes, nearly a month after a Dillon Brooks’ Flagrant 2 foul left him with a fractured elbow. Porter did not play in the Warriors’ Game 5 clincher against Dallas due to foot soreness, but he returned for Game 1 against Boston. Iguodala, who had not played since Game 4 of the Warriors’ first-round series against the Nuggets, played 12 minutes in Game 1 of the Finals.

Payton, Porter and Iguodala are all listed as questionable for Game 2.

Wiseman was shut down for the season on March 25. The No. 2 pick of the 2020 NBA Draft did not play for Golden State at all this year after tearing his meniscus last April.