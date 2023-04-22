NBA playoffs: Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid's chances of being ready for start of Sixers' next series 'probably 50% at best'

The Philadelphia 76ers are through to the Eastern Conference semifinals, but they might not arrive with a healthy Joel Embiid.

The Sixers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 96-88 on Saturday to finish off a first-round sweep, but did so without the NBA MVP favorite. Embiid was ruled out before the game with a right knee sprain sustained in Game 3.

There was reported optimism Embiid would be ready to return as early next week, but Sixers head coach Doc Rivers was a little more pessimistic after Game 4. Asked after the game about Embiid's potential readiness for the start of the next round, Rivers said the big man had a 50% chance at best of being ready.

Rivers' answer:

"Not that I don't have confidence, I just don't know. I would say right now, it's probably ... 50% at best."

TNT's Allie LaForce also reported during the game that Rivers said the injury "wasn't a tear" and the Sixers were hopeful Embiid would be back midway through the week.

The No. 3-seeded Sixers are on track to face either the No. 2 Boston Celtics or No. 7 Atlanta Hawks in the next round. The Celtics currently lead the series 2-1. Per the NBA, the earliest the series could start is April 29, which would theoretically give Embiid a full week to recover, but that apparently might not be enough.

Joel Embiid's health is in doubt after a Sixers first-round sweep. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Embiid sustained the injury while contesting a drive from Nets guard Cam Thomas. After falling over Thomas' body on the floor, Embiid was limping and had trouble making it back to the other end of the court.

Embiid averaged 20 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 blocks in his three first-round games, and the Sixers can only hope he'll be ready whenever the next round begins.