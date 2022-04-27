NBA playoffs: Devin Booker could be back way earlier than expected

The Phoenix Suns have some good news on Devin Booker.

Previously believed to be out for two to three weeks from last Thursday, the Suns star is progressing toward a return and could come back as early as Game 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

However, he is reportedly still expected to be listed as out for for Thursday. If necessary, Game 7 will be played on Saturday.

ESPN Sources: Phoenix Suns All-Star G Devin Booker (hamstring strain) is progressing toward a return soon, including the possibility as soon as Game 6 or Game 7 of this playoff series vs. New Orleans. He’s expected to be initially listed as out for Thursday’s Game 6. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 27, 2022

Booker exited Game 2 of the first round series with a hamstring strain and was soon presumed to be out for the series.

The Suns have since taken a 3-2 lead in the series, most recently blowing out the Pelicans in a 112-97 in Game 5. Booker or no Booker, they will be trying to finish the series in Game 6 on Thursday in New Orleans, and would face the Pelicans in Phoenix for Game 7 on Saturday if they lose.

The Suns entered the playoffs as the clear betting favorite to win the first NBA championship in franchise history, but were overtaken by the Golden State Warriors at the sportsbooks after Booker's injury. Booker entered the postseason averaging a career-high 26.8 points in 68 games, plus 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.