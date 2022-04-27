  • Oops!
NBA playoffs: Devin Booker could be back way earlier than expected

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
The Phoenix Suns have some good news on Devin Booker.

Previously believed to be out for two to three weeks from last Thursday, the Suns star is progressing toward a return and could come back as early as Game 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

However, he is reportedly still expected to be listed as out for for Thursday. If necessary, Game 7 will be played on Saturday.

Booker exited Game 2 of the first round series with a hamstring strain and was soon presumed to be out for the series.

The Suns have since taken a 3-2 lead in the series, most recently blowing out the Pelicans in a 112-97 in Game 5. Booker or no Booker, they will be trying to finish the series in Game 6 on Thursday in New Orleans, and would face the Pelicans in Phoenix for Game 7 on Saturday if they lose.

The Suns entered the playoffs as the clear betting favorite to win the first NBA championship in franchise history, but were overtaken by the Golden State Warriors at the sportsbooks after Booker's injury. Booker entered the postseason averaging a career-high 26.8 points in 68 games, plus 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 17: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 17, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Pelicans 110-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Devin Booker's recovery is apparently going well. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

