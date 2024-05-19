NBA Playoffs: Dallas Mavericks schedule for the Western Conference Finals
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks will play in their second Western Conference Finals in the last three years.
The team they will play is yet to be determined.
The Mavs will play the winner of Sunday's Game 7 between the defending champion Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.
While we don't know the Mavs' opponent, we do know when the games will be held.
The Mavericks will start the series on the road on Wednesday.
NBA Western Conference Finals Schedule
Game 1
When: Wednesday, May 22
Where: TBD
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: TNT/TruTV
Game 2
When: Friday, May 24
Where: TBD
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: TNT/TruTV
Game 3
When: Sunday, May 26
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:00 p.m.
TV Network: TNT/TruTV
Game 4
When: Tuesday, May 28
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: TNT/TruTV
Game 5 (If Necessary)
When: Thursday, May 30
Where: TBD
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: TNT/TruTV
Game 6 (If Necessary)
When: Saturday, June 1
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: TNT/TruTV
Game 7 (If Necessary)
When: Monday, June 3
Where: TBD
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: TNT/TruTV