NBA Playoffs: Dallas Mavericks schedule for the Western Conference Finals

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks will play in their second Western Conference Finals in the last three years.

The team they will play is yet to be determined.

The Mavs will play the winner of Sunday's Game 7 between the defending champion Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

While we don't know the Mavs' opponent, we do know when the games will be held.

The Mavericks will start the series on the road on Wednesday.

NBA Western Conference Finals Schedule

Game 1

When: Wednesday, May 22

Where: TBD

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: TNT/TruTV

Game 2

When: Friday, May 24

Where: TBD

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: TNT/TruTV

Game 3

When: Sunday, May 26

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV Network: TNT/TruTV

Game 4

When: Tuesday, May 28

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: TNT/TruTV

Game 5 (If Necessary)

When: Thursday, May 30

Where: TBD

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: TNT/TruTV

Game 6 (If Necessary)

When: Saturday, June 1

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: TNT/TruTV

Game 7 (If Necessary)

When: Monday, June 3

Where: TBD

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: TNT/TruTV