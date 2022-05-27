NBA Playoffs: Celtics to win the title?

Subscribe to Yahoo Sportsbook Daily

Frank Schwab helped preview Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. With Miami dealing with a bunch of important injuries, Frank likes the Celtics to blow them out and win the series. But, more importantly, Frank may already have his pick to win the NBA title this year.

Bet $10 on any game and get $200 in free bets added to your account. You don't need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOVIP to get started. New BetMGM customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY , PA, TN, VA, WV or WY only. Terms apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts