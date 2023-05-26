NBA playoffs: Celtics rout Heat to force Game 6 in Eastern Conference finals

The Boston Celtics live to play another day, again. The Celtics staved off elimination for the second straight game with a 110-97 win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday in Boston. Game 6 of the series is Saturday in Miami. Derrick White led the way for the Celtics with 24 points and Marcus Smart added 23 points. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each had 21 points. For the Heat, Duncan Robinson was the leading scorer with 18 points off the bench.

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics reacts against the Miami Heat during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals at TD Garden in Boston on May 25, 2023. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Recap of Heat at Celtics in Game 5

