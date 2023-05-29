NBA playoffs: Celtics PG Malcolm Brogdon set to return for Game 7 vs. Heat after elbow injury

The Celtics will attempt to be the first team in league history to successfully rally from a 0-3 series deficit on Monday night

Malcolm Brogdon is set to return for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday night.

The Boston Celtics point guard and NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year plans to play in their game against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Monday, according to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears. Brogdon missed Game 6 on Saturday in Miami while dealing with a partial tear in the tendon in his right elbow.

Brogdon is still dealing with soreness in his forearm, but the swelling and pain has subsided in recent days and he “feels more confident about being able to make a positive impact” in the game, per ESPN.

Malcolm Brogdon missed Game 6 in Miami on Saturday due to a partially torn tendon in his elbow. (AP/Wilfredo Lee)

Brogdon, 30, is in his first season with the Celtics. He’s averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists off the bench this season. He’s struggled in his last three games with Boston, however, and shot a combined 1-of-13 from the field with just 2 points in Games 3-5.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Celtics, after falling down 0-3 in the series, will attempt to win a fourth straight game to reach their second consecutive NBA Finals on Monday night. If they can pull it off, they would be the first team in NBA history to overcome a 0-3 series deficit. Teams with a 3-0 series lead, like the Heat had, are a perfect 150-0.