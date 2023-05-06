NBA playoffs: Celtics' Grant Williams left with bloody mouth after Joel Embiid's foot lands on his head

Many people had a good day at work Friday. One person got his head stomped on by a 280-pound MVP.

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams was left with a bloody mouth and more in the fourth quarter of Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday when his head found itself on the receiving end of Joel Embiid's foot.

The play in question saw Williams and teammate Jaylen Brown collide while scrambling for the ball and land on the floor under a midair Embiid. Unfortunately, gravity took hold and Embiid didn't have many other options beyond his weight driving Williams' skull into the floor.

"That had to have hurt."



True words from Mark Jones. 🏀🤕 pic.twitter.com/BedviNmPTp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 6, 2023

The result of the play was a costly foul on Brown, his fifth of the night, for his collision with Embiid.

Williams was left in clear pain and spent an extended amount of time receiving attention from Celtics trainers on the bench. He returned after a few minutes to help finish off a 114-102 Celtics win to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Later during the game, Embiid apologized to Williams, who quickly accepted and said he knew it was an accident.

Embiid went on to check on Grant Williams 🤝 https://t.co/BIkHs0JvBV pic.twitter.com/NAL5k003y2 — ESPN (@espn) May 6, 2023

Williams took the incident in good humor after the game:

"I was like 'Dang, I really got curb-stomped.' It happens, man. He was falling backwards and I'm just thankful he didn't fully lean his weight on it because he definitely got me pretty badly, but then I think he felt that he landed on something so he picked his foot up. Hurts a little bit."

Grant Williams had a painful moment, but the Sixers were left worse off after Friday. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Williams finished the game with no points, 4 rebounds and 3 fouls, but spent much of his time with the important job of guarding Embiid. He did his best, but the league MVP, who received his trophy in emotional fashion before the game, still had 30 points on 9-of-19 shooting with 13 rebounds, 4 blocks and 3 assists.