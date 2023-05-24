NBA playoffs: Celtics force Game 5 back in Boston, beat Heat to extend Eastern Conference finals

The Boston Celtics were not going to be swept. They staved off elimination with a 116-99 win over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals to force a Game 5 back in Boston on Thursday. Jayson Tatum scored 33 points and had 11 rebounds to pace the No. 2-seeded Celtics and cut the Heat's deficit to 3-1. No team in NBA history has come back from a 3-0 deficit, so the Celtics still have a huge hurdle to clear to return to the NBA Finals. The Denver Nuggets await the winner of this series in the Finals, which start June 1.

Recap of Celtics at Heat

Listen to the Ball Don't Lie podcast on Yahoo Sports