NBA playoffs: Bobby Portis ejected for scuffle vs. Pacers, leaving shorthanded Bucks down another key player

Already down Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks lost another key player early in Sunday's playoff Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers.

Officials ejected Bobby Portis in the first quarter following a scuffle with Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard. With the Pacers leading, 17-16 late in the first quarter, Portis and Nembhard got into it on the baseline after a dead-ball whistle.

Bucks forward Khris Middleton was fouled on a drive to the basket that resulted in a missed shot. Portis reached around Nehmard's right shoulder as the two battled for rebounding position. Nembhard shoved Portis off of him, and Portis responded by shoving Nembhard and smacking him in the back his head. The two were separated before the situation escalated any further.

Bobby Portis and Andrew Nembhard got into it in the first quarter of Game 4.



Portis was assessed two technical fouls and ejected from the game





Officials reviewed the incident on the replay monitor. They issued a technical foul to Nembhard and two technical fouls on Portis, resulting in his ejection. Officials cited two Portis incidents — a "push in the chest" and a "slap with contact to the head of Nembhard" — for the separate technical fouls.

The Pacers were awarded a technical free throw that Tyrese Haliburton hit before Middleton shot his free throws for the personal foul.

The loss of Portis was a significant blow to a Bucks team that entered the game in a 2-1 series hole with both its All-Stars injured. Antetokounmpo missed a sixth straight game with a calf strain and has yet to make his postseason debut. Lillard was ruled out early Sunday with an Achilles injury sustained in Game 4.

Portis was a finalist for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award, then moved into the starting lineup when Antetokounmpo was sidelined with three games left in the regular season. His presence in the lineup has been critical for Milwaukee. In three playoff starts before Sunday, Portis averaged 15.3 points and 13.3 rebounds against the Pacers.