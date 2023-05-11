NBA playoffs: Anthony Davis avoids concussion protocol, probable for Lakers-Warriors Game 6, says coach

There's reportedly "no scenario" where Anthony Davis doesn't play on Friday night for the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis exited the team's Game 5 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals after taking an elbow to the head in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night.

Despite the scary injury, Davis is expected to play in Game 6 on Friday night. The Lakers listed him as probable with a right foot stress injury with no mention of any apparent head injury.

According to TNT's Chris Haynes on Thursday, Davis will be on the court "barring a setback" between now and tipoff. ESPN's Dave McMenamin went even further on Thursday, adding there is "no scenario" where Davis doesn't play.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham later told reporters Davis is not in the concussion protocol and will be listed as probable for Game 6.

Davis was elbowed in the temple by Warriors center Kevon Looney midway through the fourth quarter and left for the sideline. After sitting on the bench with his head in hands in apparent pain, he walked to the tunnel with assistance with the Warriors leading, 102-90. He appeared to stumble as he left the court.

AD has been escorted away by a wheelchair for further evaluation, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/vjCfhXBTlM — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) May 11, 2023

Davis was ruled out shortly after he was reportedly escorted to the locker room in a wheelchair for further evaluation. Early evaluation reportedly found Davis avoided a concussion.

After the game, Ham said Davis' condition had improved.

Ham on Davis: “just checked on him in the back, he seems to be doing really good already.” — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) May 11, 2023

Davis put up 23 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists before his exit. The 30-year-old has played an integral role in the Lakers' postseason success. He led the team with a monster Game 3 showing on both ends of the floor, with 25 points on 7-of-10 shooting with 13 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 assists and 3 steals. Before that, he stepped up defensively during the Lakers' first-round series with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Lakers aren't strangers to playing without the big man, who returned to the team in January after missing 20 games with a foot injury. Still, the defending NBA champion Warriors are playing with a competitive urgency the Lakers would likely prefer not to face without Davis.

The series continues at 10 p.m. ET Friday (ESPN) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with the Lakers leading 3-2.