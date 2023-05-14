NBA playoffs: 76ers-Celtics Game 7 live updates, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
1

Win or go home. The best two words in sports: Game 7. The lowest remaining seeds in the Eastern Conference square off in the semifinals on Sunday: Philadelphia at Boston. Joel Embiid and James Harden vs. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The final spot in the conference finals on the line.

The Sixers are 4-1 on the road this postseason, with two coming at TD Garden in Boston this series. The Celtics changed their lineup in Game 6, going with a two-big starting five with Al Horford and Robert Williams. Will the Sixers respond with a lineup change of their own?

Yahoo Sports' Dan Devine addressed the three major questions facing the two teams ahead of Game 7.

The Philadelphia 76ers&#39; James Harden looks on against the Boston Celtics&#39; Marcus Smart in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on May 11, 2023. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
The Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden looks on against the Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on May 11, 2023. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

How to watch 76ers-Celtics

Who: No. 3-seeded Philadelphia 76ers at No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics

What: Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 7 (Series tied, 3-3)

Where: TD Garden, Boston

When: 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday

TV: ABC (Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters)

Follow Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics Game 7 live updates

Live Updates