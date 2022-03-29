NBA playoffs 2022: Golden State Warriors standings, schedule, odds
Warriors’ playoff picture: No. 3 seed with 6 games to go originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The 2022 NBA Playoffs are approaching, and the Golden State Warriors find themselves in good shape, holding a solid position at third place in the Western Conference.
With six games left in the regular season for the Warriors, they have a chance to climb up to second place, but that would require the Memphis Grizzlies to collect a bunch of losses in the remaining regular-season games.
So far, the Warriors have accumulated a 48-28 record (.632) but are on a three-game losing streak. If they don’t rack up a few more wins within the next six games, they could fall down the standings as the Mavericks, Jazz, Nuggets and Timberwolves are all narrowly behind them.
The 2022 playoff standings are clearly up for grabs, but here is everything you need to know about the Golden State Warriors:
Where are the Warriors in the Western Conference standings?
The Warriors are currently No. 3 in the West. They follow No. 1 Suns and No. 2 Grizzlies.
Team
GB From No. 1
1. Suns
-
2. Grizzlies
8.5
3. Warriors
13.5
4. Mavericks
15.0
5. Jazz
16.0
6. Nuggets
16.5
7. Timberwolves
18.5
8. Clippers
25.0
9. Pelicans
29.0
10. Lakers
29.5
Who would be the Warriors' first-round opponent?
The Warriors are projected to face the Nuggets in the first round.
Here are the other projected Western Conference first-round matchups as of March 28:
Matchup
Regular Season
No. 1 Suns vs. No. 8 Clippers
Suns lead 2-1
No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Timberwolves
Series tied 2-2
No. 3 Warriors vs. No. 6 Nuggets
Nuggets lead 3-1
No. 4 Mavericks vs. No. 5 Jazz
Series tied 2-2
What is the Warriors' remaining schedule?
The Warriors have six games remaining – three of them at home. Their upcoming two games will serve as a challenge, but the remaining ones after that should be straightforward wins for the Warriors if they play solid basketball.
Matchup
Day and Time
Suns at Warriors
Wednesday, March 30 at 7 p.m. PT
Jazz at Warriors
Saturday, April 2 at 5:30 p.m. PT
Warriors at Kings
Sunday, April 3 at 6 p.m. PT
Lakers at Warriors
Thursday, April 7 at 7 p.m. PT
Warriors at Spurs
Saturday, April 9 at TBD
Warriors at Pelicans
Sunday, April 10 at TBD
What are the Warriors' playoff odds?
The Warriors currently have +600 odds to win the 2022 NBA championship -- odds provided by our partner, PointsBet Sportsbook. Only one other team has better title odds than the Warriors, and it’s the West-leading Suns (+300).
The Warriors also have +275 odds to win the Western Conference championship, coming after the Suns (+130).
