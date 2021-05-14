  • Oops!
NBA playoff tracker: Late foul in Suns-Trail Blazers gives Lakers a shot of avoiding play-in tournament

Yahoo Sports Staff
·4 min read
Yahoo Sports will keep you updated nightly on the NBA playoff race during the last two weeks of the regular season. Check back daily for the latest movement in the standings, what to watch for and teams securing their 2020-21 playoff berths.

Thursday's standings

Eastern Conference

1. Philadelphia 76ers (47-23)

2. Brooklyn Nets (46-24, 1 GB)

3. Milwaukee Bucks (45-25, 2 GB)

4. Atlanta Hawks (40-31, 7.5 GB)

5. Miami Heat (39-31, 8 GB)

6. New York Knicks (39-31, 8 GB)

Play-in tournament

7. Boston Celtics (35-35, 12 GB)

8. Charlotte Hornets (33-37, 14 GB)

9. Indiana Pacers (33-37, 14 GB)

10. Washington Wizards (32-38, 15 GB)

On the playoff bubble

11. Chicago Bulls (30-40, 17 GB)

Western Conference

1. Utah Jazz (50-20)

2. Phoenix Suns (49-21, 1 GB)

3. Los Angeles Clippers (47-23, 3 GB)

4. Denver Nuggets (46-24, 4 GB)

5. Dallas Mavericks (41-29, 9 GB)

6. Portland Trail Blazers (41-30, 9.5 GB)

Play-in tournament

7. Los Angeles Lakers (40-30, 10 GB)

8. Golden State Warriors (37-33, 13 GB)

9. Memphis Grizzlies (37-33, 13.5 GB)

10. San Antonio Spurs (33-37, 17 GB)

Game of the night: Suns sneak past Trail Blazers after controversial foul call

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates with Dario Saric #20 after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA game at Phoenix Suns Arena on May 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Trail Blazers 118-117. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns defeated Portland on Thursday, 118-117. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Portland Trail Blazers were seconds away from avoiding the play-in tournament on Thursday night against Phoenix. Trailing 117-116 with 4.4 seconds left, Devin Booker cut towards the basket and was fouled by Normal Powell while shooting a jumper near the free-throw line. Was Booker fouled? You decide: 

Powell doesn't appear to foul Booker on the play, which was challenged by head coach Terry Stotts and not overturned. Booker made both free throws to put the Suns up by one with 2.4 seconds left. CJ McCollum was able to get off a decent attempt that hit the back of the rim. Assuming the Lakers win out (Indiana and New Orleans), Portland would need to defeat Denver on Sunday to avoid the play-in tournament. 

That's not the only playoff seeding still up in the air in the West:

The play-in tournament has certainly made the last two weeks of the regular season must-see TV. 

Performance of the night: Udonis Haslem

Here's what the 40-year-old Haslem did in his first three minutes of action all season for the Miami Heat: Four points, one rebound, one charge and one ejection following an altercation with Philadelphia's Dwight Howard.

 

If Thursday night ends up being Haslem's last NBA game, what a way to go out. 

What to watch Friday

Philadelphia vs. Orlando (8 p.m. ET)

Honestly, the games on Friday aren't great on paper, but this could be the most interesting if the Magic are somehow able to upset the 76ers. A win by Philly would clinch the top seed in the East. Brooklyn is now only one game back of Philadelphia but would need some help from Orlando in order to pass them in the standings. The 76ers and Magic will also play each other on Sunday during the last day of the regular season.

One last thing

How much is this going to make on the NFT market? All the money?

