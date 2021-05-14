NBA playoff tracker: Late foul in Suns-Trail Blazers gives Lakers a shot of avoiding play-in tournament

Yahoo Sports will keep you updated nightly on the NBA playoff race during the last two weeks of the regular season. Check back daily for the latest movement in the standings, what to watch for and teams securing their 2020-21 playoff berths.

Thursday's standings

Eastern Conference

1. Philadelphia 76ers (47-23)

2. Brooklyn Nets (46-24, 1 GB)

3. Milwaukee Bucks (45-25, 2 GB)

4. Atlanta Hawks (40-31, 7.5 GB)

5. Miami Heat (39-31, 8 GB)

6. New York Knicks (39-31, 8 GB)

Play-in tournament

7. Boston Celtics (35-35, 12 GB)

8. Charlotte Hornets (33-37, 14 GB)

9. Indiana Pacers (33-37, 14 GB)

10. Washington Wizards (32-38, 15 GB)

On the playoff bubble

11. Chicago Bulls (30-40, 17 GB)

Western Conference

1. Utah Jazz (50-20)

2. Phoenix Suns (49-21, 1 GB)

3. Los Angeles Clippers (47-23, 3 GB)

4. Denver Nuggets (46-24, 4 GB)

5. Dallas Mavericks (41-29, 9 GB)

6. Portland Trail Blazers (41-30, 9.5 GB)

Play-in tournament

7. Los Angeles Lakers (40-30, 10 GB)

8. Golden State Warriors (37-33, 13 GB)

9. Memphis Grizzlies (37-33, 13.5 GB)

10. San Antonio Spurs (33-37, 17 GB)

Game of the night: Suns sneak past Trail Blazers after controversial foul call

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns defeated Portland on Thursday, 118-117. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Portland Trail Blazers were seconds away from avoiding the play-in tournament on Thursday night against Phoenix. Trailing 117-116 with 4.4 seconds left, Devin Booker cut towards the basket and was fouled by Normal Powell while shooting a jumper near the free-throw line. Was Booker fouled? You decide:

Booker wins the game at the FT line on a controversial call 😨 pic.twitter.com/GYAotqgoGF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 14, 2021

Powell doesn't appear to foul Booker on the play, which was challenged by head coach Terry Stotts and not overturned. Booker made both free throws to put the Suns up by one with 2.4 seconds left. CJ McCollum was able to get off a decent attempt that hit the back of the rim. Assuming the Lakers win out (Indiana and New Orleans), Portland would need to defeat Denver on Sunday to avoid the play-in tournament.

Mavericks win their final 2 games and they are #5 seed. Blazers win their final game and they are #6 seed. Lakers win their final 2 games and Blazers lost they are #6.



#1,2,8,9 will be decided on final night of the season — David Locke (@DLocke09) May 14, 2021

That's not the only playoff seeding still up in the air in the West:

For those curious, the 3-4 race is now:

3. LAC 47-23

4. DEN 46-24

Denver owns the tiebreaker.

DEN plays at DET & at POR.

LA plays at HOU & at OKC.



The 1-2 race is:

1. UT 50-20

2. PHX 49-21.

Suns own the tiebreaker.

UT plays at OKC & at SAC.

PHX plays at San Antonio twice — Mark Followill (@MFollowill) May 14, 2021

The play-in tournament has certainly made the last two weeks of the regular season must-see TV.

Performance of the night: Udonis Haslem

Here's what the 40-year-old Haslem did in his first three minutes of action all season for the Miami Heat: Four points, one rebound, one charge and one ejection following an altercation with Philadelphia's Dwight Howard.

40-year-old UDONIS HASLEM in his season debut & possibly his final NBA game.



4 PTS (100% FG)

3 MINS

1 REB

1 EJECTION



"If this is the last one, I finished it the only way Udonis Haslem could. With an ejection. I said 'if.' If if was a fifth then we'd all be drunk." pic.twitter.com/nQFi0ndmMM — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 14, 2021

If Thursday night ends up being Haslem's last NBA game, what a way to go out.

What to watch Friday

Philadelphia vs. Orlando (8 p.m. ET)

Honestly, the games on Friday aren't great on paper, but this could be the most interesting if the Magic are somehow able to upset the 76ers. A win by Philly would clinch the top seed in the East. Brooklyn is now only one game back of Philadelphia but would need some help from Orlando in order to pass them in the standings. The 76ers and Magic will also play each other on Sunday during the last day of the regular season.

One last thing

How much is this going to make on the NFT market? All the money?

