NBA playoff tracker: Lakers slide into play-in tournament territory

Yahoo Sports will keep you updated nightly on the NBA playoff race during the last two weeks of the regular season. Check back daily for the latest movement in the standings, what to watch for and teams securing their 2020-21 playoff berths.

Friday's standings

Eastern Conference

1. Philadelphia 76ers (46-21)

2. Milwaukee Bucks (43-24, 3 GB)

3. Brooklyn Nets (43-24, 3 GB)

4. New York Knicks (37-30, 9 GB)

5. Atlanta Hawks (37-31, 9.5 GB)

6. Miami Heat (36-31, 10 GB)

Play-in tournament

7. Boston Celtics (35-32, 11 GB)

8. Charlotte Hornets (33-34, 13 GB)

9. Indiana Pacers (31-35, 14.5 GB)

10. Washington Wizards (31-36, 15 GB)

On the playoff bubble

11. Chicago Bulls (28-39, 18 GB)

11. Toronto Raptors (27-40, 19 GB)

Western Conference

1. Utah Jazz (49-18)

2. Phoenix Suns (48-19, 1 GB)

3. Los Angeles Clippers (45-22, 4 GB)

4. Denver Nuggets (44-23, 5 GB)

5. Dallas Mavericks (39-28, 10 GB)

6. Portland Trail Blazers (37-29, 11 GB)

Play-in tournament

7. Los Angeles Lakers (37-30, 12 GB)

8. Golden State Warriors (34-33, 15 GB)

9. Memphis Grizzlies (33-33, 15.5 GB)

10. San Antonio Spurs (32-34, 16.5 GB)

On the playoff bubble

11. New Orleans Pelicans (30-37, 19 GB)

12. Sacramento Kings (29-38, 20 GB)

Game of the night: Lakers slide into play-in tournament territory

Anthony Davis #3 and Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers react during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on May 07, 2021. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

It was only a matter of time based on their recent play but the Los Angeles Lakers are now the seventh seed in the West following Friday's 106-101 loss to Portland. Anthony Davis was indeed healthy after playing only nine minutes in Thursday's loss to the Clippers — logging 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists — but it wasn't enough for the LeBron-less Lakers. If LeBron James thought heads should roll for the play-in tournament concept, wait until we possibly get a Lakers-Warriors matchup with the loser needing a win in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.

"If players have views on these things, they absolutely should share them."



LeBron said the creator of the play-in tournament should be fired. So what did the NBA's "play-in guy" Evan Wasch think? 😅



Full podcast with @ChrisBHaynes dropping Monday ⤵️ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 7, 2021

That's what the Lakers would be facing at the moment if the season ended today as the Trail Blazers' win gives them the tie regular-season tiebreaker. Here's what's ahead of the Lakers and Trail Blazers down the stretch:

Story continues

Lakers:

May 9: Phoenix

May 11: New York

May 12: Houston

May 15: @ Indiana

May 16: @ New Orleans

Trail Blazers:

May 8: San Antonio

May 10: Houston

May 12: @ Utah

May 13: @ Phoenix

May 16: Denver

Performance of the night: Bojan Bogdanović

Bojan Bogdanović was the latest Utah Jazz player to step up with Donovan Mitchell sidelined, scoring a career-high 48 points in a 127-120 win over the Denver Nuggets and making franchise history in the process:

Bojan Bogdanovic is the first player in Utah Jazz history with 45+ PTS and 8+ threes in a game. ♨️



▪️ 48 PTS (career-high)

▪️ 16-23 FG

▪️ 8-11 3PT

▪️ 8 REB pic.twitter.com/bngNL64xpm — NBC Sports EDGE Basketball (@NBCSEdgeBK) May 8, 2021

Bogdanović is now averaging 32.8 points while shooting 64% from the field over four games in the month of May, helping lead the Jazz to a 4-0 record down the stretch as they attempt to secure the top seed in the West.

What to watch Saturday

Brooklyn vs. Denver (7:00 p.m. ET)

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets tracks the ball during the second half of a game against the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena on April 27, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Saturday doesn't get any easier for the Denver Nuggets after losing a close game on the road to the Utah Jazz with a slumping Brooklyn coming to town. Friday's loss now leaves the Nuggets one game behind the Los Angeles Clippers in the fourth seed.

The Nets are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and now the third seed in the East following Milwaukee's win over Houston. Brooklyn's shot at catching Philadelphia and claiming the first seed is unlikely at this point, but the schedule will get easier during the last week of the season with the Nets closing the regular season at home against San Antonio, Chicago and Cleveland.

One last thing

Maybe it's not the Lakers' year after all:

The Lakers entire season can be summed up by this Anthony Davis dunk pic.twitter.com/qErPPoNBj9 — The NBA Expert (@RealNBAExpert) May 8, 2021

More from Yahoo Sports: