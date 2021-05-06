NBA playoff tracker: Bucks survive as Westbrook moves closer to history

Yahoo Sports will keep you updated nightly on the NBA playoff race during the last two weeks of the regular season. Check back daily for the latest movement in the standings, what to watch for and teams securing their 2020-21 playoff berths.

Wednesday's standings

Eastern Conference

1. Philadelphia 76ers (45-21)

2. Brooklyn Nets (43-23, 2 GB)

3. Milwaukee Bucks (42-24, 3 GB)

4. New York Knicks (37-29, 8 GB)

5. Atlanta Hawks (37-30, 8.5 GB)

6. Boston Celtics (35-31, 10 GB)

Play-in tournament

7. Miami Heat (35-31, 10 GB)

8. Charlotte Hornets (32-33, 12.5 GB)

9. Indiana Pacers (30-35, 14.5 GB)

10. Washington Wizards (30-36, 15 GB)

On the playoff bubble

11. Toronto Raptors (27-39, 18 GB)

12. Chicago Bulls (26-39, 18.5 GB)

Western Conference

1. Utah Jazz (48-18)

2. Phoenix Suns (47-19, 1 GB)

3. Denver Nuggets (44-22, 4 GB)

4. Los Angeles Clippers (44-22, 4 GB)

5. Dallas Mavericks (37-28, 10.5 GB)

6. Los Angeles Lakers (37-28, 10.5 GB)

Play-in tournament

7. Portland Trail Blazers (37-29, 11 GB)

8. Memphis Grizzlies (33-32, 14.5 GB)

9. Golden State Warriors (33-33, 15 GB)

10. San Antonio Spurs (31-34, 16.5 GB)

On the playoff bubble

11. New Orleans Pelicans (30-36, 18 GB)

12. Sacramento Kings (29-37, 19 GB)

Game of the night: Bucks hang on to beat Wizards

After a tough battle against Brooklyn the night prior, Milwaukee was able to hang on at home against Washington in a 135-134 win, despite Giannis Antetokounmpo fouling out with less than two minutes in the fourth quarter. Trailing by one, the Wizards had a chance to win as Garrison Mathews heaved a 3-pointer from 50 feet away and it nearly went in:

Garrison Mathews nearly banks in a game-winner at the buzzer from beyond half court pic.twitter.com/04z6m5RNoU — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) May 6, 2021

Russell Westbrook logged his 33rd triple-double this season as he closes in on Oscar Robertson's all-time record of 181. He's now just two away from tying the record with six games remaining in the regular season. The Bucks trail the second seed Nets by one game as Brooklyn will look to snap a three-game losing streak on Thursday in Dallas.

Performance of the night: Nikola Jokic

The New York Knicks are fortunate that Nikola Jokic only scored 32 points in Denver's 113-97 win on Wednesday. This was the score after the first quarter:

Nikola Jokic: 24

Knicks: 12

Nikola Jokic after the first quarter:



🔷24 PTS | 8/9 FG | 6 REB | 2 BLK



New York Knicks after the first quarter:



🔷12 points



😬😬😬



(Via @nuggets)pic.twitter.com/nKXcsDmp62 — Elite Media Group (@TheEliteMedia_) May 6, 2021

It's already pretty rare to see one player outscore the entire opposition in a quarter, but to score twice as many points is hilarious and just another accomplishment for Jokic's MVP résumé. The Nuggets center finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

What to watch Thursday

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers (10:00 p.m. ET)

Anthony Davis will have to carry the load for the Lakers with LeBron James out. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

LeBron James (ankle) has already been ruled out from Thursday's potential first-round playoff preview against the Clippers as the Lakers desperately need a win to remain as the sixth seed in the West. Also reportedly missing for the next 10-14 days due to health and safety protocols will be Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, a huge blow to the starting lineup.

The Clippers are going for the season sweep of the Lakers as they are tied with the Nuggets in the standings at 44-22. It won't get any easier for the Lakers as they travel to Portland on Friday in a game that will determine the series tiebreaker.

One last thing

Let's check in on the Indiana Pacers ... oh no.

Goga Bitadze drills a three and tells his assistant coach Greg Foster to “sit the f*** down”. Foster took exception to that. pic.twitter.com/AYbaBmsfzF — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) May 6, 2021

