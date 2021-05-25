NBA playoff tracker: Bucks ride 3-point barrage to Game 2 blowout of Heat
The Milwaukee Bucks apparently carry a grudge from last season's early playoff exit.
They unleashed a season's worth of frustrations in a half of basketball on Monday, riding a first-half 3-point barrage to a 132-98 win over the Miami Heat. With the win, the third-seeded Bucks take a 2-0 series lead over the franchise responsible for their unexpected second-round exit last postseason.
While Giannis Antetokounmpo led the scoring effort with 31 points, it was backup guard Bryn Forbes who led the 3-point onslaught, connecting on 6 of 9 shots from behind the arc in a 22-point effort. By halftime Milwaukee had connected on 15 of 29 3-point attempts.
The Bucks slowed down after their first-half effort put them on pace to break the NBA's single game playoff 3-point record (25, '16 Cavs). They finished connecting on 22-of-53 (41.5%) 3-point attempts. But there was no need to keep up the pace after they built a 78-51 halftime lead.
The Heat were helpless from the opening tip on Monday as Milwaukee opened up a 15-2 lead early. There would be no game-shifting run from Miami, which never closed its deficit to single digits.