NBA playoff schedule: First-round matchups, dates, game times and TV info

The NBA playoffs are upon us, and the quest for the Larry O'Brien Trophy is on.

In the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers are the top seed for the first time in 20 years with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons leading the way. The second-seeded Brooklyn Nets and their star trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving are strong contenders, as are two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

The Utah Jazz are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, with the Phoenix Suns second after a breakthrough season with Chris Paul steering the ship. The West is as stacked as ever, with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers in the seventh spot after winning a play-in game.

Below is the complete schedule for the first round of the 2021 playoffs, with matchups, game times and where to watch. (All times p.m. Eastern; * – if necessary)

FIRST ROUND

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Sixers vs. No. 8 Wizards

Sunday: Wizards at Sixers (1, TNT)

May 26: Wizards at Sixers (7, NBATV)

May 29: Sixers at Wizards (ESPN)

May 31: Sixers at Wizards (TNT)

June 2: Wizards at Sixers*

June 4: Sixers at Wizards*

June 6: Wizards at Sixers*

No. 2 Nets vs. No. 7 Celtics

Saturday: Celtics at Nets (8, ABC)

May 25: Celtics at Nets (7:30, TNT)

May 28: Nets at Celtics (8:30, ABC)

May 30: Nets at Celtics (7, TNT)

June 1: Celtics at Nets*

June 3: Nets at Celtics*

June 5: Celtics at Nets*

No. 3 Bucks vs. No. 6 Heat

Saturday: Heat at Bucks (2, ESPN)

May 24: Heat at Bucks (7:30, TNT)

May 27: Bucks at Heat (7:30, TNT)

May 29: Bucks at Heat (1:30, TNT)

June 1: Heat at Bucks*

June 3: Bucks at Heat*

June 5: Heat at Bucks*

No. 4 Knicks vs. No. 5 Hawks

Sunday: Hawks at Knicks (7, TNT)

May 26: Hawks at Knicks (7:30, TNT)

May 28: Knicks at Hawks (7, ESPN)

May 30: Knicks at Hawks (1, ABC)

June 2: Hawks at Knicks*

June 4: Knicks at Hawks*

June 6: Hawks at Knicks*

Western Conference

No. 1 Jazz vs. No. 8 Warriors/Grizzlies

Sunday: Warriors/Grizzlies at Jazz (9:30, TNT)

May 26: Warriors/Grizzlies at Jazz (10, TNT)

May 29: Jazz at Warriors/Grizzlies (ESPN)

May 31: Jazz at Warriors/Grizzlies (TNT)

June 2: Warriors/Grizzlies at Jazz*

June 4: Jazz at Warriors/Grizzlies*

June 6: Warriors/Grizzlies at Jazz*

No. 2 Suns vs. No. 7 Lakers

Story continues

Sunday: Lakers at Suns (3:30, ABC)

May 25: Lakers at Suns (10, TNT)

May 27: Suns at Lakers (10, TNT)

May 30: Suns at Lakers (3:30, ABC)

June 1: Lakers at Suns*

June 3: Suns at Lakers*

June 5: Lakers at Suns*

No. 3 Nuggets vs. No. 6 Blazers

Saturday: Blazers at Nuggets (10:30, ESPN)

May 24: Blazers at Nuggets (10, TNT)

May 27: Nuggets at Blazers (10:30, NBATV)

May 29: Nuggets at Blazers (4, TNT)

June 1: Blazers at Nuggets*

June 3: Nuggets at Blazers*

June 5: Blazers at Nuggets*

No. 4 Clippers vs. No. 5 Mavericks

Saturday: Mavericks at Clippers (4:30, ESPN)

May 25: Mavericks at Clippers (10:30, NBATV)

May 28: Clippers at Mavericks (9:30, ESPN)

May 30: Clippers at Mavericks (9:30, TNT)

June 2: Mavericks at Clippers*

June 4: Clippers at Mavericks*

June 6: Mavericks at Clippers*

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

Eastern Conference

Celtics 118, Wizards 100 (Boston clinches No. 7 seed)

Pacers 144, Hornets 117 (Charlotte eliminated)

Wizards 142, Pacers 115 (Washington clinches No. 8 seed)

Western Conference

Lakers 103, Warriors 100 (Los Angeles clinches No. 7 seed)

Grizzlies 100, Spurs 96 (San Antonio eliminated)

Warriors vs. Grizzlies (winner clinches No. 8 seed)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA playoff schedule: First-round matchups, dates and TV info