NBA Playoff Ratings Down 9% on Tough Comps With 2023’s Hot Start

Despite the early elimination of the NBA’s top national TV draw and the absence of the league’s second biggest attraction, the first round of the playoffs put up strong deliveries.



According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, the opening salvo of the NBA postseason averaged 3.52 million viewers across ABC, ESPN and TNT/truTV, which marks a 9% decline compared to the year-ago 3.86 million. Some of that downturn may be attributed to a single unfavorable comparison, as last year’s final game of Round 1, Golden State’s 120-100 win over Sacramento, averaged a staggering 9.84 million viewers on ABC, making it the most-watched first-round broadcast since 1999.



Eliminate that tough Game 7 comp and this year’s playoffs are down just 5% from last year’s torrid pace. As it stands, this year marks the third-fastest start for the NBA postseason in the last 10 years. (The usual caveats about the impact of out-of-home ratings apply, as those bonus impressions have skewed all sports-TV ratings results from September of 2020 onward.)



With the Lakers out of the picture—LeBron James & Co. were bounced by the Denver Nuggets in a five-game set that averaged a league-high 4.72 million viewers—and with no heroics forthcoming from Steph Curry and the Warriors, the NBA enters the second round without its two most reliable ratings draws. The Lakers appeared in seven of the top 10 most-watched regular-season games in 2023-24 (including four of the top five), while Golden State played a part in four.



That said, favorable omens are to be found back East, where the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics may be on a collision course to square off in the conference finals. The tachycardia-inducing Knicks-Sixers series averaged 3.94 million viewers, making it the second-biggest draw thus far, while Boston’s decisive handling of Miami likely would have put up stronger numbers if the Celtics hadn’t rampaged their way through the round. (Boston’s average margin of victory during the five-game set was 22 points, and the Cs finished off their revenge spree with a 34-point blowout at the Garden.)



The last time the Knicks and Celtics met in the Eastern Conference Finals was 1974, which Boston won in a 4-1 romp. The ’73 series is remembered more fondly in New York, as the Knicks took the latter in seven, before going on to crush the Lakers in five in the title tilt. New York hasn’t won a championship since, while the Celtics added six banners since that last run-in with Walt Frazier, Bill Bradley and the rest of the gang.



(At the risk of further jinxing matters, the fact that the Bruins and Rangers could find themselves duking it out in the NHL’s own conference finals isn’t lost on anyone who lives along the Rte. 95 Corridor of Funny Accents. If the rivalry between the Sox and Yanks is no longer as piquant as it once was, hoops and hockey fans are more than happy to hold up their end of the bargain.)



While there won’t be a Lakers-Warriors series to help boost the NBA’s numbers this time around—last year’s showdown was the most-watched conference semifinals in 27 years—a Knicks-Celtics duel could go a long way toward giving ESPN and ABC a huge shot in the arm in two weeks’ time. Naturally, New York must first get past the Indiana Pacers, while Boston’s best-of-seven series with Cleveland tips off Tuesday. Still, it’s no secret which teams Disney would prefer to see advance, as a Knicks-Boston grudge match would pit the nation’s largest media market (7.73 million TV households) against the No. 9 DMA (2.6 million). Together, the two markets account for 8.3% of all U.S. TV homes; moreover, the Eastern time zone is home to 48% of all TV users.



In the West, the picture is somewhat less reassuring, as what was meant to be a thrill ride of a series between the Timberwolves and Nuggets has hit a snag, with Minnesota storming to a 2-0 lead. That said, if the defending champs can rouse themselves from their slumber, a long series could put up numbers. While ratings for Monday night’s 106-80 demolition are currently unavailable, Game 1 of the Minnesota-Denver set averaged a sturdy 4.93 million viewers, good for a 20% increase versus last year’s analogous Suns-Nuggets opener.



The fourth semifinals, pitting Dallas against Oklahoma City, starts Tuesday night, immediately following the first game of the Cavs-Celtics series.



Through the first round, the NBA’s media partners have scared up an estimated $201.8 million in in-game ad spend, with Google Pixel, AT&T, Progressive, State Farm, Allstate and Kia doing much of the heavy lifting. (The wireless company’s presence in this year’s playoffs has been the source of much social media chatter, thanks to that ad.)

Universal Pictures, Wingstop, Modelo beer and Ford have also targeted the 2024 NBA playoffs. The film studio has spent a good chunk of change to promote its summer release Despicable Me 4 and the Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt action comedy The Fall Guy. Also making a splash are rival gambling facilitators DraftKings and FanDuel, which have spent a combined $4.39 million on in-game ad units since the playoffs began on April 20.

