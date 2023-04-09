NBA playoff picture: Warriors, Clippers secure West's final spots, send Lakers to play-in

Stephen Curry and the Warriors will defend their NBA championship from the No. 6 seed. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

A Warriors win Sunday was a Lakers loss.

With five spots in the Western Conference playoffs and play-in tournament at stake, Golden State secured the simplest of scenarios, clinching the No. 6 seed and final guaranteed playoff spot with a 157-101 romp over a Portland Trail Blazers team sitting its starters.

The win ensured that the Lakers would be relegated to the play-in despite a season-ending 128-117 win over the Utah Jazz. LeBron James led the way with 36 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds as Los Angeles finished the season with a league-best 18-9 record since the trade deadline to stay alive for the postseason. They'll face the Timberwolves in the play-in, with the winner advancing to the playoffs as a No. 7 seed.

The game results were from among four that tipped off at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday with playoff implications for the Warriors, Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans. The Clippers beat the Suns to secure the No. 5 seed and a first-round matchup against the Phoenix team they just beat. Had Phoenix won, it would have faced the Warriors in the first round. The Warriors will instead face the No. 3 seed Sacramento Kings.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves beat the Pelicans — and somehow, themselves — to secure the No. 8 seed and a win-and-in scenario against the Lakers. The loss means the Pelicans are the No. 9 seed and will have to win two straight games to earn the West's final playoff spot. They'll face the No. 10 seed Oklahoma City Thunder. The loser will be eliminated, while the winner will advance to face the loser of the Lakers-Timberwolves game for the No. 8 seed.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference playoff bracket was set ahead of Sunday's regular-season finales. Here's a full look at the playoffs with the regular season in the books.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Denver Nuggets (53-29)

Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

Story continues

2. Memphis Grizzlies (51-31)

Clinched No. 2 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 7 seed (LAL or MIN)

3. Sacramento Kings (48-34)

Clinched No. 3 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 6 seed Warriors

4. Phoenix Suns (45-37)

Clinched No. 4 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 5 seed Clippers

5. Los Angeles Clippers (44-38)

Clinched No. 5 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 4 seed Suns

6. Golden State Warriors (44-38)

Clinched No. 6 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 3 seed Kings

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. Los Angeles Lakers (43-39)

Clinched No. 7 seed and play-in game vs. No. 8 seed Timberwolves

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40)

Clinched No. 8 seed and play-in game vs. No. 7 seed Lakers

9. New Orleans Pelicans (42-40)

Clinched No. 9 seed and play-in game vs. No. 10 seed Thunder

10. Oklahoma City Thunder (40-42)

Clinched No. 10 seed and play-in game vs. No. 9 seed Pelicans

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Milwaukee Bucks (58-24)

Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

2. Boston Celtics (57-25)

Clinched No. 2 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 7 seed (MIA or ATL)

3. Philadelphia 76ers (54-28)

Clinched No. 3 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 6 Nets

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31)

Clinched No. 4 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 5 Knicks

5. New York Knicks (47-35)

Clinched No. 5 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 4 Cavaliers

6. Brooklyn Nets (45-37)

Clinched No. 6 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 3 76ers

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. Miami Heat (44-38)

Clinched No. 7 seed and play-in game vs. No. 8 Hawks

8. Atlanta Hawks (41-41)

Clinched No. 8 seed and play-in game vs. No. 7 Heat

9. Toronto Raptors (41-41)

Clinched No. 9 seed and play-in game vs. No. 10 Bulls

10. Chicago Bulls (40-42)

Clinched No. 10 seed and play-in game vs. No. 9 Raptors

NBA play-in tournament schedule

The NBA announced the play-in tournament schedule following the conclusion of the regular season.

Tuesday, April 11

Eastern Conference: No. 8-seed Atlanta Hawks at No. 7-seed Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Western Conference: No. 8-seed Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 7-seed Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

Wednesday, April 12

Eastern Conference: No. 10-seed Chicago Bulls at No. 9-seed Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Western Conference: No. 10-seed Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 9-seed New Orleans Pelicans, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Friday, April 13

Eastern Conference: Bulls/Raptors winner at Hawks/Heat loser, 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Western Conference: Thunder/Pelicans winner at Timberwolves/Lakers loser, 9:30 or 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The 2023 AT&T NBA Play-In Tournament schedule ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/M9izpVhaFP — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 9, 2023

NBA playoffs first-round schedule

The NBA playoffs begin April 15 with first-round series.

The playoff schedule isn’t set in stone yet but…the weekend matchups (before the play-in) pic.twitter.com/jH9iGEQV4E — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) April 9, 2023

Saturday, April 15

Eastern Conference: No. 6 Brooklyn Nets at No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Eastern Conference: No. 7 seed at No. 2 Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Eastern Conference: No. 5 New York Knicks at No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Western Conference: No. 6 Golden State Warriors at No. 3 Sacramento Kings, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sunday, April 16

Eastern Conference: No. 8 seed at No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks, TBD

Western Conference: No. 8 seed at No. 1 Denver Nuggets, TBD

Western Conference: No. 7 seed at No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies, TBD

Western Conference: No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers at No. 4 Phoenix Suns, TBD