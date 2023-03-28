NBA playoff picture, standings: Phoenix Suns in battle for Western Conference postseason

The NBA regular season is starting to wind down, but the race for the playoffs and postseason seeding is beginning to heat up.

Which teams will make the NBA playoffs, which begin with the first round on April 15?

How will the seeding play out?

What's the deal with the play-in tournament that runs from April 11-14?

Take a look at the NBA playoff picture and standings for each conference heading into Tuesday's games, including the tight battle in the Western Conference, where just five and a half games separate the fourth place Phoenix Suns and the 12th place Utah Jazz.

Western Conference standings:

1. Nuggets (51-24)

2. Grizzlies (47-27) 3.5 games back

3. Kings (45-30) 6 games back

4. Suns (40-35) 11 games back

5. Clippers (40-36) 11.5 games back

6. Warriors (39-37) 12.5 games back

7. Timberwolves (39-37) 12.5 games back

8. Pelicans (38-37) 13 games back

9. Lakers (37-38) 14 games back

10. Thunder (37-38) 14 games back

11. Mavericks (37-39) 14.5 games back

12. Jazz (35-40) 16 games back

13. Trail Blazers (32-43) 19 games back

14. Spurs (19-56) 32 games back

15. Rockets (18-58) 33.5 games back

Western Conference playoff picture (if postseason began today):

1. Denver Nuggets vs. Winner of No. 8 seed play-in

2. Memphis Grizzlies vs Winner of No. 7 seed play-in

3. Sacramento Kings vs. 6. Golden State Warriors

4. Phoenix Suns vs. 5. LA Clippers

Western Conference Play-In Tournament:

7. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 8 New Orleans Pelicans

Winner of game advances as the No. 7 seed in Western Conference playoffs, while the loser plays the winner of Lakers vs. Thunder game for the No. 8 seed.

9. Los Angeles Lakers vs. 10. Oklahoma City Thunder

Winner advances to an elimination game vs. the loser of Timberwolves vs. Pelicans game for the No. 8 seed in Western Conference playoffs, while the loser is eliminated.

The Phoenix Suns are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference, but not by much.

Eastern Conference standings:

1. Bucks (54-21)

2. Celtics (52-23) 2 games back

3. 76ers (49-26) 5 games back

4. Cavaliers (48-28) 6.5 games back

5. Knicks (43-33) 11.5 games back

6. Nets (40-35) 14 games back

7. Heat (40-35) 14 games back

8. Hawks (37-38) 17 games back

9. Raptors (37-38) 17 games back

10. Bulls (36-39) 18 games back

11. Pacers (33-43) 21.5 games back

12. Wizards (33-42) 20.5 games back

13. Magic (32-43) 22 games back

14. Hornets (25-51) 29.5 games back

15. Pistons (16-59) 38 games back

Eastern Conference playoff picture (if postseason began today):

1. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Winner of No. 8 seed play-in

2. Boston Celtics vs. Winner of No. 7 seed play-in

3. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 6. Brooklyn Nets

4. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. 5. New York Knicks

Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament:

7. Miami Heat vs. 8. Atlanta Hawks

Winner of game advances as the No. 7 seed in Eastern Conference playoffs, while the loser plays the winner of Raptors vs. Bulls game for the No. 8 seed.

9. Toronto Raptors vs. 10. Chicago Bulls

Winner advances to an elimination game vs. the loser of Heat vs. Hawks game for the No. 8 seed in Eastern Conference playoffs, while the loser is eliminated.

Tuesday's NBA game schedule

Celtics at Wizards, 4 p.m., MST

Cavaliers at Hawks, 4:30 p.m., MST

Heat at Raptors, 4:30 p.m., MST

Magic at Grizzlies, 5 p.m., MST

Hornets at Thunder, 5 p.m., MST

Pelicans at Warriors, 7 p.m., MST

