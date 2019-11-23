NBA Players’ union appeals both of Dion Waiters’ suspensions for conduct this season

Dion Waiters was suspended the first game of the season for the Heat for “conduct detrimental to the team” following a clash with coaches and management.

Waiters got another 10-game suspension for “conduct detrimental to the team” right after — but not officially related to — his panic attack on the team plane following his apparent overdose on THC-laced “gummies.”

The NBA players’ union is appealing both suspensions, reports Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel.

The National Basketball Players Association has filed an appeal of Dion Waiters' 10-game suspension, source confirms to Sun Sentinel. At play is $830,000 in lost wages. It will not get him back on court sooner, with a 30-day notice filed. In interim, disputed amount in escrow. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 22, 2019





Sun Sentinel also has confirmed that Waiters' initial one-game suspension also has been appealed. Similar process there regarding lost wages. https://t.co/PkQaBtkuu1 — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 22, 2019





This is all about the money Waiters did not get from his salary after being suspended without pay, an estimated $913,000 total. However, it does not include the $1.2 million bonus owed if he played in 70 games, a figure he could no longer reach after the 10-game suspension (Waiters has yet to step on the court for the Heat this season).

The suspension is up Dec. 1 and Waiters can return to the Heat roster then. This case will take longer to work its way through the appeals process than that, this is just about Waiters getting paid.