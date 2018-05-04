NBA players thoroughly enjoyed LeBron James destroying the Raptors

Everyone in the NBA just had to stop and marvel at the performance LeBron James gave in Game 2 against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.

As the Cleveland Cavaliers looked to steal another game on Toronto’s home floor, the game between the two Eastern Conference rivals was close. But in the third quarter, James took over. The King hit multiple, seemingly impossible fadeaway shots as social media collectively could not believe their eyes.

James finished the game with 43 points, 14 assists, and eight rebounds. It was a masterpiece, and the Cavaliers beat Toronto, 128-110.

Meanwhile, fellow NBA players couldn’t stay quiet about James’ effort. Several guys around the league gave it up for one of the best games of the year from LeBron.

Crazy how much distance he covers on the spin to get to the fadeaway https://t.co/2XL07mKQOg — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 4, 2018

I know Lebron hit some crazy shots but the way he gets everyone involved and how he sets them up for good looks and looks for mismatches is amazing. He’s bball IQ is out of this world — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) May 4, 2018

That’s like 10 fadeaways lol. #KANG — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) May 4, 2018

Sheeeeesh

✌ — Ekpe Udoh (@EkpeUdoh) May 4, 2018

