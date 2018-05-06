NBA players with stunned reaction to LeBron’s game-winner

It’s just not fair.

Toronto had battled from 17 back to make it a game (chunks of that with DeMar DeRozan on the bench, which is another topic entirely) and had tied the game up at 103-103. With time for one shot, Tyronn Lue made a smart call — don’t advance the ball, get it to LeBron James in the backcourt and let him get up a head of steam (making the idea of doubling him and getting the ball out his hands much more difficult), and LeBron was able to get to his preferred left side that way. That led to a ridiculous one-legged banked runner that is going down among LeBron’s legendary shots.

The reaction of NBA players on Twitter was like everyone watching — stunned and in awe.

@KingJames you are a bad boy!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 6, 2018



