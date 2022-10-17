NBA players on who will be this season’s breakout stars

Yahoo Sports asked players around the association to name the competitors who they think will explode onto the scene during the 2022-2023 season.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

HARRISON BARNES: You know, it's always hard to say who's going to be a breakout star of the season. But I wouldn't be surprised if you see a guy like Scottie Barnes or Franz Wagner, two young guys-- obviously, Scottie won Rookie of the Year-- but two young guys who I see a lot of potential in. I think they'll have the ball in their hands a lot more, and two really good players.

FRED VANVLEET: I want to see what Scottie Barnes does this year. He's had an incredible rookie season and Rookie of the Year. And I'm excited to see what he brings to the table this year.

ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD: This year, I think Franz Wagner is going to show the world who he really is. But Paolo's going to shock a lot of people as well. So I'm excited for those two young guys.

JIMMY BUTLER: I'm going Gabe Vincent. Gabe can play at an extremely high level. Keep him healthy, he can shoot with the best of them. He can guard, plays with a lot of energy. Gabe.

REGGIE JACKSON: Breakout star of the season might be Anthony Edwards. I mean, he's already put everybody on notice about him. But I'm thinking he can have a pretty big, special year in his third year.

- Edwards. Hold on!

- Oh, ho, ho, ho!

- Woo!

- Oh, my goodness.

KAWHI LEONARD: I think Brandon Boston. He might surprise a few people.

- Boston riding shotgun. Boston to the cup! Whoa-ho, he finishes with [? the ?] fury!

CALEB MARTIN: I'm not going to choose myself [? like ?] I know everybody else would. But that's how I feel. But if I had to choose somebody, Tre Mann from OKC. Think he's super underrated.

TYLER HERRO: Breakout star for the season, I'm going to have to go with Tyrese Haliburton.

RYAN ARCIDIACONO: Player who I think is going to have a breakout season? I've got to go with Jalen Brunson just because he's a teammate, big signing here for New York. He's going to do great things.

Story continues

NICOLAS BATUM: I think Jalen Brunson. We saw it a little bit last year in the playoffs. I think he can be the guy.

- Mm, pretty finish by Brunson.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

ANDRE DRUMMOND: I think the player that's going to have a breakout year is Ayo. I think this is a very good year for him to really showcase everything he's done last year and make that stride to be a better player.

- Give me that! Cookies!

- Ayo running. Back to LaVine!

- Go get it! [INAUDIBLE] [? slamma ?] jamma! What a pass by the rookie.

MALIK MONK: Keegan will be the breakout star. Keegan.

TREY LYLES: I'm going to go with Keegan just because he's my teammate. And I've also seen him play a few times, so I think he's going to do really well.

LUKA GARZA: For me, I'd say it'd be Jaden McDaniels with our team, the Minnesota Timberwolves. From what I've seen with him through this offseason and this preseason, it's been really impressive. And I think he's a guy that's going to surprise a lot of people.

DE'AARON FOX: Breakout start of the season this year would probably Jalen Green.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

- Oh!

- Oh, my goodness! [? Stop ?] it, Jalen Green!

- [? Stop ?] it! [LAUGHS]

PAUL GEORGE: I see a big season coming for Jaylen Brown.

- Brown drives, flips it up off the glass! It goes in! Oh-ho, what a shot from Jaylen Brown!

PAUL GEORGE: Big fan of his. I think he's one of the best young players in our league. He's got so much game. He's already broken out, but I think he's going to take it a step further this season.

[MUSIC PLAYING]