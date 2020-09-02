A roller coaster of a seven-game series between the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets came down to a dramatic final 30 seconds. The game was tied 78-78 when Nicola Jokic put Denver up for good with some sweet footwork and some touch on a shot over the best defensive big man in the game in Rudy Gobert.
🃏🃏🃏🃏🃏🃏🃏🃏🃏🃏 pic.twitter.com/b0uorBvf93
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 2, 2020
Then things got wild. Really wild.
The THRILLING FINISH to Game 7!@nuggets win the series 4-3 and advance to play the Clippers in the West semis! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/6AkuYn9EaV
— NBA (@NBA) September 2, 2020
NBA players around the league took to Twitter to react.
WOWWWW WHAT A GAME
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 2, 2020
Wow. What a sequence…so much respect for both of these teams. Great series.
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 2, 2020
Wow . In and out sheesh
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 2, 2020
Crazy Game!!!
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 2, 2020
Hell of a series!!!!
— Eric Paschall (@epaschall) September 2, 2020
Gary Harris get the Mr. 1st team stamp! Couldn’t score but made the biggest play of the game 💯
— Tony Allen (@aa000G9) September 2, 2020
I did not think that the Nuggets could win a game under 90 points but what a huge couple plays from Jokić
— Channing Frye (@channingfrye) September 2, 2020
NBA players react to wild Denver victory over Utah originally appeared on NBCSports.com