Advertisement

NBA players react to UConn beating Purdue in March Madness Final: ‘Dan Hurley going to be considered one of the best ever’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·1 min read

The Connecticut Huskies cruised to a sixth NCAA championship after beating Zach Edey’s Purdue 75-60.

Despite Edey’s 37-point double-double, UConn’s strong second half led them to a back-to-back NCAA title.

Here’s how several NBA players reacted to the Final.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype