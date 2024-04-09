NBA players react to UConn beating Purdue in March Madness Final: ‘Dan Hurley going to be considered one of the best ever’
The Connecticut Huskies cruised to a sixth NCAA championship after beating Zach Edey’s Purdue 75-60.
Despite Edey’s 37-point double-double, UConn’s strong second half led them to a back-to-back NCAA title.
Here’s how several NBA players reacted to the Final.
Dan Hurley gonna be considered one of the best to ever do it when his career is over
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 9, 2024
Job Well Done 35! You did your job tonight. It was him that made Edey quit with about 19 mins to go in the 2nd half. There was a turnover and I saw Edey body language walking back. He was done. Now rewatch the game from that point on. #FreeGame
— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 9, 2024
That was very Steve Kerr-esque Dan Hurley!! Hit the corner while the big is off fake the handoff hit the slip 🔥🔥🔥🔥
— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 9, 2024
Walk em down @UConnMBB !
— Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) April 9, 2024
That putback dunk brought a tear to my eye 🥲
— Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) April 9, 2024
41 inch vertical 👀😂
— Vincent M Edwards (@VE_12) April 9, 2024
NPOY 😤😤😤😤
— Vincent M Edwards (@VE_12) April 9, 2024
edey footwork od
— Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) April 9, 2024
First talked about this when we met 5 years ago… Worked every single day after that to get there. Now you are a NATIONAL CHAMPION!!! Proud of you brother 💯 pic.twitter.com/47xtaxVzHx
— Santi Aldama (@santialdama) April 9, 2024