NBA players react to tragic passing of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic

On Wednesday, Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack at a team dinner in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Serbian native coached alongside Steve Kerr with the Warriors for three seasons, winning a championship in the Bay Area in 2022. Prior to joining the Warriors, Milojevic had a decorated career in Europe as a player and coach. Milojevic coached multiple future NBA players, including fellow Serbian Nikola Jokic. As a player, Milojevic was named ABA Most Valuable Player three times.

After the Warriors announced the tragic news of Milojevic’s sudden death in Utah, players from around the league took to Twitter with different heartfelt reactions and tributes to the Warriors’ assistant coach.

Members of the Warriors, like Brandin Podziemski and Lester Quinones, shared reactions on Twitter, while other players around the league also shared messages on social media. Luka Doncic, Lauri Markkanen, Karl-Anthony Towns and others paid tribute to the Golden State’s assistant coach.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Pocivaj u miru deki! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/bdEFpijm8e — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 17, 2024

Pocivaj u miru Deki 🙏😔 pic.twitter.com/ar6tUFPDUS — Bogdan Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde) January 17, 2024

Coach Deki was full of energy and enthusiasm. First time i met him, it was like we’d known each other a long time. Crazy just a few days ago i was telling him how this team is so lucky to have his positivity around through this rollercoaster season #RipDeki — Festus Ezeli (@FestusEzeli) January 17, 2024

🙏🏽🙏🏽 Man keep him your Prayers 💔Deki work 🗣️ https://t.co/MlwpYb6cDn — Lester Quinones (@Effort_les) January 17, 2024

You changed my life in such a short time. The most important thing you ever told me was to just smile! Your joy and laughs will forever be missed. Shine down on us from heaven. Rest In Peace Dejan Milojević ❤️ https://t.co/ZpHQFCQ3f4 — Brandin Podziemski (@brandinpodziem2) January 17, 2024

Saddened by the loss of my brother Dejan Milojevic. Amazing HUMAN BEING! Sending condolences and prayers to his families. May he rest in peace. — andre (@andre) January 18, 2024

Mike Brown addressed the passing of Warriors assistant Dejan Milojevic: pic.twitter.com/wTQWdIp4JT — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) January 17, 2024

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Coach Dejan Milojević. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire Warriors organization. pic.twitter.com/5wQd6gdb5P — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 18, 2024

We are absolutely devastated by Dejan Milojević's sudden passing. This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him. We grieve… pic.twitter.com/0wExlLlu5z — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 17, 2024

Lakers honored Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević with a moment of silence following his death today. pic.twitter.com/OPGdTnjaQr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2024

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dejan Milojević. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Milojević & @warriors families 💙💛🕊️ pic.twitter.com/Tpbfjnezd7 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 17, 2024

My most sincere condolences to Dejan Milojevic’s family, friends and everybody at the @warriors organization, what a tragic loss. May his memory be a blessing, rest in peace 🙏🏼 https://t.co/LO4yQSLrlN — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 17, 2024

Lakers coach Darvin Ham shares his condolences to the Warriors and his family regarding Dejan Milojević‘s passing pic.twitter.com/UavgrBfxjJ — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) January 17, 2024

The Chicago Bulls organization extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Dejan Milojević and to the entire Golden State Warriors organization. May they find comfort in their memories and strength in the community of those who share in their loss. https://t.co/sdicyCOTMN — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 17, 2024

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević: pic.twitter.com/Ft6akrEZHr — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 17, 2024

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Coach Dejan Milojević. Our thoughts are with his family and friends as well as the entire Warriors organization. pic.twitter.com/XlvdKYJTj1 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 17, 2024

Moment of silence here at TD Garden to mark the passing of Dejan Milojevic pic.twitter.com/aZZMeGMrU7 — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) January 18, 2024

sending our love to the family and friends of Coach Dejan Milojević and the entire @warriors organization 💙 https://t.co/pg1qexnyRL — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 17, 2024

"He was a great ambassador to the game" Tom Thibodeau expresses his sadness over the death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević: pic.twitter.com/yWPrEOItwj — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 17, 2024

We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dejan Milojević. Our thoughts are with the Milojević family and the @warriors organization 💚 https://t.co/wIpr5js3ZG — Oakland A's (@Athletics) January 18, 2024

Pocivaj u miru Deki 🙏😔 pic.twitter.com/ar6tUFPDUS — Bogdan Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde) January 17, 2024

Awful news today.. My deepest condolences to Coach Milojevic’s family and the Warriors organization.. — Lauri Markkanen (@MarkkanenLauri) January 17, 2024

Damn dude 💔😔🙏🏽 — Damion Lee (@Dami0nLee) January 17, 2024

Počivaj u miru Dejane… pic.twitter.com/xAfeCSbDxs — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) January 17, 2024

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire