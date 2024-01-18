Advertisement

NBA players react to tragic passing of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic

On Wednesday, Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack at a team dinner in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Serbian native coached alongside Steve Kerr with the Warriors for three seasons, winning a championship in the Bay Area in 2022. Prior to joining the Warriors, Milojevic had a decorated career in Europe as a player and coach. Milojevic coached multiple future NBA players, including fellow Serbian Nikola Jokic. As a player, Milojevic was named ABA Most Valuable Player three times.

After the Warriors announced the tragic news of Milojevic’s sudden death in Utah, players from around the league took to Twitter with different heartfelt reactions and tributes to the Warriors’ assistant coach.

Members of the Warriors, like Brandin Podziemski and Lester Quinones, shared reactions on Twitter, while other players around the league also shared messages on social media. Luka Doncic, Lauri Markkanen, Karl-Anthony Towns and others paid tribute to the Golden State’s assistant coach.

