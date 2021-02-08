NBA players react to Tom Brady, Buccaneers winning Super Bowl LV

On Sunday, Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to claim the seventh title of his Hall of Fame career, and the second in franchise history.

Brady finished with a near-perfect quarterback rating of 125.8, passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski led the team with 67 yards receiving and two touchdowns, while running back Leonard Fournette had 89 yards on the ground and another 46 yards in the air.

The performance by Brady engulfed fans on social media as the 43-year-old continued to prove that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. While fans certainly enjoyed the show, players from around the NBA also weighed in on the result with the likes of LeBron James and Damian Lillard chiming in on Twitter.

The WHOLE defense should get the MVP of the game!!! #Facts — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 8, 2021

IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW!! GOAT TALK — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady man… — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 8, 2021

💍💍💍💍💍💍💍 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) February 8, 2021

It’s no longer the patriot way , it’s been the Brady way 🤣💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 8, 2021

💍💍💍💍💍💍💍 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 8, 2021

Call it the Tom Brady bowl https://t.co/u25oJAsI5i — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 8, 2021

DONT GO AGAINST THE GOAT 🐐 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 8, 2021

Damn 7 of the things! ✊🏾💯😱🤯 #GoatBrady — Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) February 8, 2021

🐐 — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) February 8, 2021

Tom said “We comin back” And i completely believe him — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) February 8, 2021

Never bet against Tom…🐐 — Kev (@KevKnox) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady man, unbelievable… — Denzel Valentine (@denzelvalentine) February 8, 2021

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Story continues

Related

Former NFL WR Dez Bryant praises Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant Ja Morant shows love to NFL WR DeAndre Hopkins after trade on Monday Zion Williamson met NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown in New Orleans

List