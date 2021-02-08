NBA players react to Tom Brady, Buccaneers winning Super Bowl LV

Cody Taylor
·2 min read
On Sunday, Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to claim the seventh title of his Hall of Fame career, and the second in franchise history.

Brady finished with a near-perfect quarterback rating of 125.8, passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski led the team with 67 yards receiving and two touchdowns, while running back Leonard Fournette had 89 yards on the ground and another 46 yards in the air.

The performance by Brady engulfed fans on social media as the 43-year-old continued to prove that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. While fans certainly enjoyed the show, players from around the NBA also weighed in on the result with the likes of LeBron James and Damian Lillard chiming in on Twitter.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

