NBA players react to sudden retirement of LaMarcus Aldridge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kurt Helin
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For 15 years, when LaMarcus Aldridge went to work on the left block there was little anyone in the league could do to stop him. The big man out of Texas was a master who could post anyone up but also space up and space the floor, and over the course of his career grew into an offensive force and a five-time All-NBA player.

Aldridge’s sudden retirement on Thursday due to an irregular heartbeat and ensuing health concerns shocked the NBA world.

The reaction around the NBA on social media to Aldridge stepping away was one of love and respect, starting with his former teammates in Portland.

Check out more on the Trail Blazers

Nets big LaMarcus Aldridge retires due to irregular heartbeat Attention Orlando Magic, C.J. McCollum’s brother: Higher defensive... NBA Power Rankings: Clippers take turn on top with Suns right behind

NBA players react to sudden retirement of LaMarcus Aldridge originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories