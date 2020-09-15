NBA players react to Shaun Livingston, Leandro Barbosa rejoining Warriors

NBA players react to Livingston, Barbosa rejoining Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Monday was a pretty special day for the Warriors, as the organization welcomed back former players Leandro Barbosa and Shaun Livingston to the coaching staff and front office respectively.

Barbosa will serve as a player mentor coach, while Livingston's title is director of players affairs and engagement.

Klay Thompson reacted by posting an Instagram story of a picture of himself and Barbosa with the caption: "LLLBBB welcome back!!"

Former Warriors guard Jamal Crawford took to Twitter to voice his approval of the hires.

That's a good look for Golden State bringing their former players back in the organization. Love to see it!! 🤛🏾 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 15, 2020

Several other ex-Golden State players replied to the Barbosa Instagram post that announced the news.

-Marreese Speights: "Ahhh let’s go brother (plus a bunch of emojis)."

-Festus Ezeli: "They def gonna be championship now."

Ezeli's comment, of course, is in reference to Barbosa's hilarious declaration from March 2015.

March 21, 2015 -- Leandro Barbosa registered a season-high 19 points (plus 3 steals) and the Warriors beat the Jazz, 106-91. After the game, Barbosa told @ROSGO21: "We gonna be championship." https://t.co/etp2sElH5W — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) March 21, 2018

-Justin Holiday: "You a legend bro. Help me in more way than you know. Thank you bro!! Congrats on the new journey and good luck!!"

“I want us all to work as a unit. I’m a team player," Livingston told The Athletic's Marcus Thompson in a recent phone conversation. "That’s been who I am, that’s been kind of my identity. I’ve stood on that as a player and a person.

"I want to work as a team. I want to work in unison. I thrive on trying to find solutions to problems.”

