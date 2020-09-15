NBA players react to Shaun Livingston, Leandro Barbosa rejoining Warriors

Monday was a pretty special day for the Warriors, as the organization welcomed back former players Leandro Barbosa and Shaun Livingston to the coaching staff and front office respectively.

Barbosa will serve as a player mentor coach, while Livingston's title is director of players affairs and engagement.

Klay Thompson reacted by posting an Instagram story of a picture of himself and Barbosa with the caption: "LLLBBB welcome back!!"

Former Warriors guard Jamal Crawford took to Twitter to voice his approval of the hires.

Several other ex-Golden State players replied to the Barbosa Instagram post that announced the news.

-Marreese Speights: "Ahhh let’s go brother (plus a bunch of emojis)."

-Festus Ezeli: "They def gonna be championship now."

Ezeli's comment, of course, is in reference to Barbosa's hilarious declaration from March 2015.

-Justin Holiday: "You a legend bro. Help me in more way than you know. Thank you bro!! Congrats on the new journey and good luck!!"

“I want us all to work as a unit. I’m a team player," Livingston told The Athletic's Marcus Thompson in a recent phone conversation. "That’s been who I am, that’s been kind of my identity. I’ve stood on that as a player and a person.

"I want to work as a team. I want to work in unison. I thrive on trying to find solutions to problems.”

