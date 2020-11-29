NBA players react to Nate Robinson getting knocked out

Kurt Helin
·1 min read

Jake Paul may be a YouTube star, but he’s also had a professional boxing match before. He’s trained a lot.

Nate Robinson found out that matters the hard way. In a celebrity bout on the undercard of the Mike Tyson/Roy Jones Jr. fight, Robinson faced off against Paul, and Paul dropped him in the eighth round. Robinson was out cold flat on the mat as Paul got the win.

The NBA community still had Robinson’s back — and everyone LOVED Snoop Dogg as a boxing analyst.

