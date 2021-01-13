NBA players react to massive James Harden to Brooklyn trade

Kurt Helin
·2 min read

James Harden got what he wanted — and the NBA world flipped out.

Harden had been pushing for a trade out of Houston to Brooklyn since before the season started, but the two teams could not find common ground. The sides were not even close a week ago. But things picked up a lot of momentum in the last few days, and Wednesday a massive four-team trade went down, sending Harden to the Nets, Caris LeVert to Indiana, Jarrett Allen to Cleveland, and four unprotected first-round picks, and four pick swaps, to Brooklyn.

NBA players and the rest of the world reacted to the Harden trade on Twitter, led off by The Beard’s new/old teammate Kevin Durant.

CJ McCollum has his priorities in order.

Cleveland’s Larry Nance Jr. noticed the Cavaliers star backcourt will be surrounded by big men Andre Drummond, JaVale McGee, and now Allen.

Steve Nash’s reaction to coaching Harden and Kyrie Irving at the same time (hat tip Alex Kennedy of BasketballNews.com).

Meanwhile, the rest of the NBA world was having fun with it.

