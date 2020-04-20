NBA players react to The Last Dance documentary
NBA players are just like you and me:
They are stuck at home and Sunday night were glued to the television for the first two episodes of The Last Dance documentary on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s final title.
Just like you and me, they had reactions — and not just laughing at Barack Obama being titled “former Chicago resident.” Players took to Twitter including Damian Lillard, Dwyane Wade, Rudy Gobert, CJ McCollum, and more. Here are their reactions.
Mike from another planet lol… #TheLastDance … Pip slept on like a mf too smh
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 20, 2020
#TheLastDance … Mike really was different different
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 20, 2020
Man MJ had it! He had that “IT” He was chosen to be the GOAT
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 20, 2020
Jerry Krause said organizations win championships, not players that organization hasn’t won a championship since 🤷🏾♂️
— Darius Miles (@21Blackking) April 20, 2020
I’m glad Scottie is getting the respect he deserves, he was a beast #TheLastDance
— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) April 20, 2020
My man Scottie deserved a bag #TheLastDance
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 20, 2020
Scottie Pippen’s impact on that team is still underrated. #TheLastDance
— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) April 20, 2020
When they rolled the credits just now a tear came to my eye. #TheLastDance
— Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 20, 2020
Best 2hours of the quarantine…. #TheLastDance
— Tobias Harris (@tobias31) April 20, 2020
They need to air all the episodes today!!! I dont want to wait smh. #TheLastDance
— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) April 20, 2020
Y’all got anymore of that #TheLastDance @espn?? pic.twitter.com/Y1ciItAvhO
— Tobias Harris (@tobias31) April 20, 2020
NBA players react to The Last Dance documentary originally appeared on NBCSports.com