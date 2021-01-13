NBA players react to James Harden blockbuster

HoopsHype staff
·1 min read

The news of James Harden‘s trade to the Brooklyn Nets sent shockwaves through the league and it was felt right away on Twitter, where players quickly reacted in shock to a deal that truly changes the landscape of the NBA.

The first one to tweet happened to be Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who now probably becomes the most coveted trade candidate for teams in win-now mode.

