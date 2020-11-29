NBA players react to Jake Paul knocking out Nate Robinson

On Saturday night, Triller hosted a pay-per-view that featured the headline boxing match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. For sports fans, though, the more interesting fight preceded the main event as former NBA Slam Dunk champion Nate Robinson squared off against popular YouTube vlogger and personality Jake Paul.

Unfortunately for Robinson and basketball fans, it was a short-lived fight as he was knocked out with a little under 90 seconds left in the second round. Robinson had been wobbled in the first round and never recovered before a right hook from Paul ended the fight, knocking Robinson out cold on the mat.

NBA players all over Twitter reacted in kind with a mixture of shock and laughter, including LaMelo Ball’s new Hornets teammate PJ Washington.

Nawwwww he ain’t doin Nate like that — PJ Washington (@PJWashington) November 29, 2020

Ayooooo no way — PJ Washington (@PJWashington) November 29, 2020

Former sharpshooter and NBA champion Nick Young jokingly kicked Robinson out of the NBA fraternity, which led to more reactions from Washington and Miles Bridges.

That was no representation of the NBA Family lol — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) November 29, 2020

The Hornets weren’t the only ones watching the fight though as all sorts of NBA players past and present chimed in.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) November 29, 2020

Nate still a 3x dunk champ……😬😥 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 29, 2020

I see no lies — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2020

NIGHT NIGHT — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 29, 2020

oh — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) November 29, 2020

