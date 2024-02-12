NBA players react to Chiefs winning Super Bowl in OT thriller: ‘Mahomes, GOAT’
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the third time in the Patrick Mahomes era after beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in an overtime thriller.
As always, the whole country was watching, with NBA players reacting live to the event on Twitter.
Here are the best reactions.
Wow!!
— DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) February 12, 2024
Jonas Valanciunas taking in the Chiefs win 😂
From Trey Murphy’s IG pic.twitter.com/BNtXF1zTTu
— retroPels (@retro_pels) February 12, 2024
— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) February 12, 2024
Chiefs are inevitable..
— Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) February 12, 2024
Mahomes Legacy driivveeee🔥🔥
— Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) February 12, 2024
Mf Mahomes
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 12, 2024
Great game 🏈 @PatBevPod
— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 12, 2024
very entertaining super bowl this year
— Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) February 12, 2024
Mahomes. Goat form
— Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) February 12, 2024
I’m done watching football. TOM BRADY IS THE GOAT !!
— Tyty Washington (@tytywashington3) February 12, 2024
Nfl rigged.
— Tyty Washington (@tytywashington3) February 12, 2024
🐐
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 12, 2024
Red always been my favorite color
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 12, 2024
Super Bowl commercials used to mean something man. We used to be a country😢
— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) February 12, 2024
CHIEFSSSSSSSS
— IV (@The_Fourth_Wade) February 11, 2024
Great game. We were definitely entertained. Congrats to the chiefs.
— Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) February 12, 2024