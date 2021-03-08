NBA players react to Anfernee Simons winning the Slam Dunk Contest

Cody Taylor
·2 min read
On Sunday, Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons was crowned the NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner after narrowly beating out New York Knicks rookie Obi Toppin in the final round.

The event, which also featured Indiana Pacers rookie Cassius Stanley, took place during halftime of the All-Star Game. Each participant had two dunk attempts in the first round as the two players with the highest scores advanced to the final.

The scoring system was altered this year with the judges each selecting a winner, rather than scoring the dunks in the final round like past seasons. After the last two slams were finished, the judges named Simons as the winner by a final vote of 3-2.

While the Slam Dunk Contest took place in an abbreviated fashion this season, the event still had social media talking with NBA players themselves weighing in on the conversation.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

