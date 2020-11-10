NBA, Players Reaches Deal to Start New Season on Dec. 22

The National Basketball Association and its players union have reached an agreement on the start of next season that includes alterations to the labor contract, the parties said in a statement.

The deal calls for a 72-game season to start on Dec. 22, which is a win for the league and its television partners anxious to salvage the popular Christmas Day games.

Under terms of the agreement free agency will begin at 6 p.m. New York time on Nov. 20, two days after the draft. The salary cap, or team spending limit, will remain at $109.1 million, which is where it was before the pandemic cut league revenue.

More from Sportico.com