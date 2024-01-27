NBA players past, present react to Luka Doncic dropping 73

NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks

Luka Docic made NBA history Friday night, becoming only the fourth player to have a 70+ point game, dropping 73 on the Hawks in a Mavericks’ win. It was a legendary performance.

HISTORIC 73-POINT NIGHT FROM LUKA DONCIC



73 PTS

25/33 FGM (75.8%)

15/16 FTM

8 3PM



He becomes the 4th player in NBA history to score 73+ points and the first ever to score 70+ on 75% or higher from the field. pic.twitter.com/Afm9cyJung — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2024

It was an epic performance and came just days after Joel Embiid dropped 70 in a game (and on the night Devin Booker also dropped 62).

The NBA world reacted to Doncic and his scoring explosion on social media.

Luka Unreal ! They traded Luka right? — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) January 27, 2024

I guess Luka heard all that shyt… — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) January 27, 2024

82 points right here Congrats brother that was special to witness it pic.twitter.com/P6MbW8Zuth — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) January 27, 2024

Wemby not fair, I just got mad. Book had 60 on some Kobe shhhh. Luka might have the slowest 40 yard dash in the NBA next to me killinggggggg us. I love the @NBA ❤️ — D'Angelo Russell (@Dloading) January 27, 2024

Somebody going to score a 100 before the season over! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) January 27, 2024

Luka is what James Harden was in Houston (JH still super cold just saying at his peak). Plays the same exact way! Better just hope he misses cuz you can’t stop em ‍♂️ — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 27, 2024