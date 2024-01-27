Advertisement

NBA players past, present react to Luka Doncic dropping 73

NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks
Luka Docic made NBA history Friday night, becoming only the fourth player to have a 70+ point game, dropping 73 on the Hawks in a Mavericks’ win. It was a legendary performance.

It was an epic performance and came just days after Joel Embiid dropped 70 in a game (and on the night Devin Booker also dropped 62).

The NBA world reacted to Doncic and his scoring explosion on social media.