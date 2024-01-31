Advertisement

NBA players not happy with eligibility rules affecting contracts | Good Word with Goodwill

Vincent Goodwill
Senior NBA reporter

Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill explains the ramifications of eligibility rules on player awards and bonuses and discusses how those rules were put in place. Hear the full conversation on “Good Word with Goodwill” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.