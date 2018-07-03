NBA players lose their minds on Cousins to Golden State

NBC Sports Boston Report
NBC Sports Boston

The Golden State Warriors agreed to a one-year contract with DeMarcus Cousins Monday, adding even more talent to a roster that has won back-to-back NBA championships. 

Cousins will join Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green as Golden State goes for three in a row. As expected, NBA Twitter has taken notice of the move and is reacting similarly to how the rest of us are... with utter shock.

His new teammates seem excited though. 

Even the NBA Players Association got in on the reaction. 

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE

What to Read Next