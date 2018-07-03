NBA players lose their minds on Cousins to Golden State

The Golden State Warriors agreed to a one-year contract with DeMarcus Cousins Monday, adding even more talent to a roster that has won back-to-back NBA championships.

Cousins will join Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green as Golden State goes for three in a row. As expected, NBA Twitter has taken notice of the move and is reacting similarly to how the rest of us are... with utter shock.

WHAT ARE WE DOING HERE GUYS.!?? 🤔🤔😂😂😂😂 — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) July 3, 2018

There's still time to change your mind lol — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 3, 2018

Free Agency is living up to the hype!! #wow — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) July 3, 2018

Story Continues

NBA owners might lock us out now! 😂😂 — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) July 3, 2018

His new teammates seem excited though.

The 3rd splash Brother 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Let's go @boogiecousins — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 3, 2018

Even the NBA Players Association got in on the reaction.

Welp. This season will be interesting. 👀👀👀 — NBPA (@TheNBPA) July 3, 2018

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE