NBA players lose their minds on Cousins to Golden State
The Golden State Warriors agreed to a one-year contract with DeMarcus Cousins Monday, adding even more talent to a roster that has won back-to-back NBA championships.
Cousins will join Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green as Golden State goes for three in a row. As expected, NBA Twitter has taken notice of the move and is reacting similarly to how the rest of us are... with utter shock.
WHAT ARE WE DOING HERE GUYS.!?? 🤔🤔😂😂😂😂
— JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) July 3, 2018
— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) July 3, 2018
Bruh. Lol what's going onnnnnnnnnnnnn
— Shane Larkin (@ShaneLarkin_3) July 3, 2018
Chill Cuz
— Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) July 3, 2018
There's still time to change your mind lol
— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 3, 2018
Free Agency is living up to the hype!! #wow
— Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) July 3, 2018
NBA owners might lock us out now! 😂😂
— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) July 3, 2018
His new teammates seem excited though.
The 3rd splash Brother 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Let's go @boogiecousins
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 3, 2018
Big fella!!!!
— Andre Iguodala (@andre) July 3, 2018
Even the NBA Players Association got in on the reaction.
Welp. This season will be interesting. 👀👀👀
— NBPA (@TheNBPA) July 3, 2018