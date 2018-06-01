NBA players had same WTF reaction to J.R. Smith everyone else did

It was the blunder to end all blunders, the ultimate Shaqtin’ a Fool moment, and one that could have cost the Cleveland Cavaliers an NBA Finals Game 1 win. With the game tied 107-107 and 4.7 seconds left, J.R. Smith made an impressive play to get the offensive rebound off a missed George Hill free throw, only to try to dribble out the clock like the Cavaliers had the lead. Smith, a player who hasn’t turned down a shot — good or bad — in his entire NBA career, picked that moment not to shoot. LeBron James on down the Cavaliers were confused.

JR Smith thought the Cavs were in the lead!! pic.twitter.com/5NkzVB5G80 — RealGM (@RealGM) June 1, 2018





Every corner of the NBA Twitterverse went nuts — and that includes NBA players.

He’s really tryna take that Shaqtin A fool MVP from me lmao — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 1, 2018







