NBA players who got waived on Christmas

It was not a merry Christmas in the household of these players. The NBA can be a brutal business like that.

Jeff Green (Utah, 2019)

Tony Wroten (Philadelphia, 2015)

Donald Sloan (Cleveland, 2012)

Marcus Cousin (Houston, 2011)

Ben Uzoh (Charlotte, 2011)

Eddie House (Miami, 2011)

Nate Robinson (Oklahoma City, 2011)

Marko Jaric (Memphis, 2009)

Sharrod Ford (Phoenix, 2005)

Marcus Haislip (Indiana, 2004)

Slavko Vranes (New York, 2003)

Pat Cummings (Utah, 1990)

TR Dunn (Denver, 1990)

Leon Wood (Sacramento, 1990)

Mike Woodson (Cleveland, 1990)

Dave Popson (Boston, 1990)

Kelvin Upshaw (Dallas, 1990)

Reggie Williams (San Antonio, 1990)

Avery Johnson (Denver, 1990)

Jim Farmer (Philadelphia, 1990)

Pete Myers (San Antonio, 1990)

